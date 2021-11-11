John Brown

John Traynor Brown was born in Beaufort, South Carolina, on Dec. 5, 1968, to Ronnie and Joy Cahill Brown. Joy became a single mother and provided her only son with countless happy childhood memories, and the traits everyone loved and admired in JB: a keen sense of humor, generosity and kindness, pride and perseverance.
JB became a father with the birth of his son Luke in 1996 and excelled at being a parent. After meeting and marrying his wife Leta a few years later in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, they welcomed their daughter McCauley in 2000. They joined the Myersville, Maryland, community in 2006 and Scarlet joined the family in 2009.
JB loved spending time with his family, as well as fly fishing, boating, golfing and playing cards with his friends. He enjoyed plucking a banjo, puttering in the garden and making people laugh. He was very proud of his career as a sales manager for the beer importing company Merchant du Vin.
At his passing at home on Nov. 3, 2021, with his wife and mother by his side, John was greeted on the other side by his grandparents, Robert and Doris Cahill; his aunt, Elizabeth; and his stepfather, John McCauley. He will be deeply missed and always loved by his wife, Leta; and children, Luke, McCauley and Scarlet; his mother and stepfather, Joy and Tommy Walker; his in-laws; and many adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Luce Fund for Children (PO Box 1111, Middletown, Maryland, 21769: please make checks out to Luce Fund with “Brown Family Memorial” in the memo line,) the Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerresearch.org,) or the Coastal Conservation League (coastalconservationleague.org.) A celebration of JB’s life will be held at a later date.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements.