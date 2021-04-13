John "Buzz" Walter

John “Buzz” H. Walter, 87, of Emmitsburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his home. He was the husband to the late Mary A. Walter. He was born in Philadelphia on Nov. 18, 1933, and was raised in the Emmitsburg area, where he spent his entire life. He was a master storyteller who loved to reminisce, talking about the times and memories of his life.
Buzz graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Emmitsburg and attended Mount Saint Mary’s College through the ROTC program with the United States Marines Corps. He graduated in 1955 with a business degree and served as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps while stationed in Japan. Upon returning to the United States, he joined his father’s formstone and stucco restorations business. He and his father continued to do formstone, stucco and specialty masonry restorations for many years. The Walter family business has operated from the same location since 1937 and continues to provide historical masonry restoration services to the surrounding area.
Buzz loved to socialize and was an active member of the Catholic War Veterans, AmVets, American Legion, Elks Club, Eagles clubs and sportsman clubs. Many local people from the Emmitsburg area knew him and enjoyed his company.
He is survived by his children, John D. Walter, Gregory S. Walter, Susan M. Walter and Mark D. Walter; his grandchildren, Marie Boshoff, Karen Winfrey, Christina Walter, Julia Wilvers, Jackie Warren, Christopher Walter and Samuel Walter; and great-grandchildren, Caden Grant, Analee Winfrey, Rosalie Boshoff, Presley Wilvers and Harper Winfrey.
Mr. Walter is preceded in death by his parents, John William Walter and Sue (Harold) Walter; his brother, William “Bill” Walter; and his son, Thomas “Tommy” Walter.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg. A memorial Mass will be celebrated starting at 11 a.m., and interment will follow at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery in Emmitsburg.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.