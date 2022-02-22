John C. Middlebrook

John Charles Middlebrook, 54 (born Aug. 22, 1967), of Selbyville, Delaware, and formerly of Frederick, Maryland, was surrounded by family when he passed away from pancreatic cancer on Feb. 11, 2022.
John was a true renaissance man who mastered any challenge he pursued. Both his careers and passions emanated this quality of intense curiosity and desire for excellence. From early years as an EMT and working at Frederick Memorial Hospital to developing his own marketing business, John’s leadership and dedication drove him to push all boundaries to a successful finish. His passions fueled his zeal for life. He was an accomplished photographer who started shooting his sons’ youth sports games, then graduated to professional sporting events and more. He was athletic throughout his entire life, from track and field in high school to skiing and cycling in adulthood. He had a deep appreciation for music that he spun under the muse of DJ Emoji. He was a die-hard Baltimore Ravens fan, hosting the ultimate tailgate parties. He cooked gourmet, mouth-savoring meals from scratch and without a recipe. He served as captain of his fishing boat named by joining the first two initials of his name and that of his wife, Joli Bateau. In 2019, he built his dream home with his wife in Bayside and smiled to passersby as he cruised in his red golf cart jamming to tunes. But, most of all, John loved and adored his wife of 28 years and two sons who brought him pride and joy.
John is survived by his wife, Lisa; sons, Adam and Colin; mother, Jane Sappington; sisters, Tara Scheck (Bryan) and Molly Middlebrook; sisters-in-law, Eileen Hogan (Mike) and Deb Fox; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John L. Middlebrook; stepfather, Gene Sappington; and nephew, Henry Scheck.
A memorial service will be held Feb. 28 at the Natelli Community Center, 9023 Harris St. in Frederick, Maryland. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m., and the memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.
