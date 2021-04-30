John Carroll Tauszky, 74, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Rosemary Tauszky and father of Veletia Eldridge and Michael Tauszky. He is preceded in death by his son, Justin; and parents, Lily and Carroll Tauszky, of London, England. He is survived by brothers, Roger and wife Barbara, and Paul Tauszky, of London, England. He was a loving granddad to Lily, Leah, Hudson and Ethan. He will be sorely missed.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 40 Fulton Ave., Walkersville, MD. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs or the Maryland Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1877, Salisbury, MD 21802.
