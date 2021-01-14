John Cartee

John E. Cartee, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Homewood at Crumland Farms.
Born on Nov. 12, 1930, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ralph Cartee and Laura Catherine Hossler. John was raised by his grandparents, John and Lola Cartee.
John was a Korean War Veteran having served in the United States Air Force. He worked as a Maryland state trooper for three years before taking a position with Griffith Energy Consumers, retiring after 35 years.
He was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick. He also was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks #684, the Francis Scott Key American Legion of Frederick #11 and a member of the Frederick Memorial Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary. In addition to his volunteered service, he enjoyed traveling and reading.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mildred K. Cartee, whom he was married to for 65 years. He is also survived by his nephew, Charles P. Jones II and wife Amy; great-niece, Rachel Stroh and husband Dave; great-nephew, Charles P. Jones III; great-great niece, Cara Jones; and his sister-in-law, Charlotte Jones.
Private inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 East Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.
