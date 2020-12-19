John Clark (Tinker) Williamson, a retired executive of The Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company (Verizon), 88, died Dec. 5, 2020. Tinker grew up in Delmar, New York, graduated from Dartmouth College, was the son of the late Donald D. and Edith L. Williamson and the husband of Patricia Ann Williamson for 41 years.
Tinker loved the outdoors — camping, backpacking, cross-country skiing, playing tennis, gardening and bird watching were just a few of his pastimes. He was a former Cub Scout and Boy Scout troop leader. His passion for preserving certain landscapes from development led to his election to the state’s Maryland Environment Trust’s Board of Trustees. He was a co-founder of The Maryland Mountain Land Trust. Tinker was also a Direct Service volunteer for Hospice of Frederick County.
Listening to classical and jazz music, playing bridge, reading, writing, watching the Washington Redskins and having “a very hot cup of coffee” with friends were also priorities.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Laura Schlameus (Larry), Michael Williamson (Jeanie), Teri Padua, Timothy Williamson; and by Pat’s children, who he considered his own — Kenneth Roesel (Paula), Robert Pugh (Caroline), Kathryn Pulwers (John). Surviving also are 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Tinker is also survived by his beloved sister, Mary Wassung; and her three children, Geoffrey Neary, Patricia Neary and William Neary.
A celebration of life gathering will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21701.