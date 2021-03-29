John Dillard Connell, 73, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, MD. He was the beloved husband of Leslie J. Connell.
Born on Oct. 23, 1947, in Winchester, VA, he was the son of John A. and Una E. (Dillard) Connell.
Mr. Connell attended Blair High School and graduated from The Bullis School in 1966. He completed a Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University. John received a Master of Science in business administration from Boston University. Prior to his retirement in 1997, he was employed by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs. He was also employed in the financial sector as a management analyst. Mr. Connell is a veteran of the United States Armed Forces.
John is a member of the 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, member of Columbia Lodge #58 in Frederick, Disabled American Veterans, and the Amvets Post 2 in Frederick.
In addition to his wife, Leslie, he is survived by his daughter, Kate (Connell) Williams and husband, Matthew of Frederick; grandchildren, Lucy and Benjamin Williams; brother, James Connell of Ocean City; and sister, Patricia Brady of Richmond, Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to Padre Pio Foundation of America, 463 Main Street, Cromwell, CT 06416 padrepio@padrepio.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.