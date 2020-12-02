John Corun

Mr. John Daniel Corun, 73, of Hagerstown, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown. He was the husband of Nancy Dronebrug Corun. Born in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 24, 1947, he was the son of the late D. Melvin and Edith L. Kite Corun.
John was a graduate of the University of Maryland, with a bachelors degree. John had worked at the A&P Store in Frederick, and Roadway Trucking, and he retired from Frederick Community College, where he worked in shipping and receiving.
He was a member of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church (Myersville), Moose International, Sons of Amvets Middletown Post 9 and the Sons of the American Legion, Hagerstown Post.
Surviving in addition to his wife is stepdaughter, Debra A. Smith and husband Al, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; grandson, Joshua Smith; and several cousins, including a special Cousin, Jan Magaha, of Inwood, West Virginia.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church St., Frederick. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 603 Main St., Myersville, MD 21773.