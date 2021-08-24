John D. Mercer

John Decker Mercer, 66, of Union Bridge, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his home following an extended illness. Born April 18, 1955, in Maryland, he was the son of the late James Harold Mercer and Eugenie Perrin Mercer. He was the husband of Patty Ann Mercer, whom he married June 15, 1985.
He was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of 1973. He worked in various manufacturing plants as a machine operator, retiring from General Dynamics. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, working with his hands and gardening, and he was always on the go.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Christopher Joel Mercer, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Kara Nicole Waller and husband Tom, of Golden, Colorado, James Phillip Mercer, of Union Bridge, and Jessie Marie Baker and husband Robert, of Hughesville, Maryland; grandchildren, Trinity, Ryder, Liam, Avery and Kelsey. Also surviving are sisters, Janice Miller, of Rhode Island, and Sharon Bondroff, of Hagerstown; brother, James Mercer, of Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by an uncle, John Mercer; and aunt, Liwayway Mercer.
A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 27 from 3-7 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick. Interment will be private.
