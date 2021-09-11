Our beloved John David Blomquist, age 55, passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital Friday, Aug.20, 2021, after a four-month-long battle with COVID-19. He was the heart and soul of our home and our lives.
John was born in Evanston, Illinois, and later moved to Frederick, Maryland, with his parents, David and Peggy. He graduated from Middletown High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Maryland and a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. John worked at the World Bank for more than two decades, crafting and advocating for impactful human development projects across the world. An avid scholar, John also enjoyed studying physics and mathematics, two subjects about which he was especially passionate. His humor, intelligence and goodness will forever be missed and remembered.
John is survived by his wife, Shabnam; his children, Sara and Neil; and his aunt and uncle, Mary and Hossein Youssefi.
A memorial service will follow in safer times.