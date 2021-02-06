John David Rowe Sr., 70, of Frederick, passed away on Feb. 1, 2021, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Elizabeth (Summers) Rowe.
Born on Feb. 23, 1950, in Virginia, he was the son of the late Henry Harrison and Ollie Lillian (Shifflett) Rowe.
John spent most of his working career at Eastalco. He then moved on to Tamko Building Products before enjoying retirement. His hobbies were fishing and collecting die-cast cars.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, John David Rowe Jr. and wife Sheri, and Merhl Allen Rowe and wife Brandy. Also survived by Maxie Lawson and husband Lenny, Martin King and girlfriend Jamie and Jerry King; grandchildren, Nicole McFarland (Scott), Ashley Rowe, Allen Rowe (Tayler), Ashley Wilburn (Thomas), Chuck Wilburn, Lisa Larson, Rachel Reid, Leah Smith, Abigail and Danielle Remsburg; great-grandchildren, Amelia McFarland, August Reid, Elias Reid, Jaydin Wilburn, Alana Wilburn, Shayne Lefever, Ashlynn Lefever, Travis Larson, Bryan Thomas and Shelbeigh. He is also survived by siblings, Henry Rowe and wife Betty, Robert Rowe and wife Glenda, Katherine Derita, Mae Hausler and husband Wayne, Shirley Cole, Nancy Flohr and husband Clifford and Betty Rowe. Also remembered by close family friend Helen Burdette.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Stone; and brother, Joseph Rowe.
Visitation will be at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, MD 21788.
Interment will be private at Graceham Morovian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or to feed local families by supporting your local food bank.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneral.com