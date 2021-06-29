John Davis-Reinhold, 71, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and formerly Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living, Hagerstown. He was the loving husband to Elizabeth Grace Davis-Reinhold for 46 years.
Born on April 9, 1950, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late John David Reinhold and Evelyn (Page) Reinhold. Following high school, John graduated from Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics. He continued his education at Bucknell University, where he obtained his Master of Science in electrical engineering. John began his career at Frederick Electronics before moving on to M/A COM DCC in Gaithersburg. Following his time in Gaithersburg, he began working for ANT in Rockville. He retired from Commercial Fuel Systems in Mount Airy, Maryland, where he worked as their engineer.
John was a lifetime member of the Church of the Brethren, and began attending Frederick Church of the Brethren in 1992.
In 2016, John was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. John was able to remain at home thanks to the dedicated care of his wife and the amazing love and care his grandson, Zachary, provided to him daily.
In addition to his wife Elizabeth, he is survived by daughter, Rhen Aveyond Kurtz and husband Chad; son, Jace John Roscoe and wife Julia; grandson, Zachary Huynh, who resided with and was raised by John and Elizabeth through age 9; and granddaughters, Robyn Davis and Aubrie Kurtz. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary Reinhold and wife Sue, Dr. Charles Reinhold and wife Rhoda, Barbara Rimby, Jim Reinhold and wife Lisa, Dan Reinhold and wife Kim, and Stan Reinhold and wife Barbara.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave. in Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of John’s life journey will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Frederick Church of the Brethren. Rev. Dr. Peter C. Myers will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Church of the Brethren 201 Fairview Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701 fcob.net.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.