On Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, John Dewey Knill, of Thurmont, Maryland, went to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 78. Born in Frederick on Dec. 23, 1942, he was the son of the late John (Jack) Simon Knill and Edith Virginia Lawson Bulman.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. John will be forever remembered by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann (Phebus) Knill, whom he married on Jan. 26, 1962, and his precious children Patricia (Patty) Kinna and husband Bruce, John (Jerry) Knill and wife Robin, Virginia (Ginny) Dunn and husband Charles, and Harry (Skip) Knill and wife Joann. John will also be remembered by his loving mother, Edith Bulman, and his brothers Michael Knill and wife Marty, Scott Knill, sister-in-law Susann Knill, stepbrother James (Jim) Bulman Jr., stepsister Mary Beth Shores, and stepmother Ruth Knill. He will also be remembered by his beautiful grandchildren, Brandy Ceffalia and husband Nicholas, Patricia (Trish) Dunn and fiancé Michael Mershon, John Knill Jr., Matthew Knill, Michael (Mikie) Dunn, James Knill, Joseph (Joey) Knill, nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.
John was preceded in death by his father John (Jack) Knill, brother Dennis Knill, stepmother Mary B. Knill, stepfather James (Buck) Bulman, and daughter-in-law Kathleen Knill.
He was a devoted life member of the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, a life member of the Heart of Maryland Tractor Puller’s Association, member and past Vice President of the Frederick County Disabled Citizens, and a loyal member of the Frederick County Farm Museum. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Frederick, Maryland, and also attended Thurmont United Methodist Church.
As a teenager, John did custom farming for his uncle, Gene Lawson. John previously owned and operated John’s Fence and later worked for Fabricated Metals, Inc., Eastern Mobility, and Airpax. John’s passion was spending time with his loving family and friends. He enjoyed volunteering at the fire department, tractor pulling, steam engine shows, and working the Urbana carnival and Frederick Fair each year. He also loved to cook, especially during the holidays when he and Mary Ann baked applesauce cakes for the church.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to John’s committed team of health care professionals and administrative staff at Northampton Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and to the dedicated doctors, nurses, and patient advocates at Frederick Health Hospital. Thank you for making him as comfortable as possible during his difficult journey.
A celebration of John’s life will be announced at a later date when family and friends can gather safely.
To honor John, memorial donations can be made to the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick, MD 21704; Trinity United Methodist Church, 705 W. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701; Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont, MD 21788; or a charity of your choice.