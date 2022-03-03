John Edward Becker, 90, died Feb. 10, 2022, in Unity, Maryland. He was born in The Bronx, New York, to the late Edith Hauser and the late John Frank Becker. He was an elementary school teacher for 30 years, the majority being at Cedar Grove Elementary School, Germantown, Maryland. John was a charter member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Silver Spring, Maryland, a member of the Hilbus Chapter of the Organ Historical Society, Washington, D.C., a member of the Friends of the Agricultural History Farm Park Inc., Derwood, Maryland, and a true historic preservation activist. Everything he learned, he taught others or championed; he did so with reflectiveness, happiness and strength. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet W. Becker; sister, Marian Hand; brother, Robert John; and step-grandchild, Destin Mosko.
He is survived by his twin daughters, Frances Becker and Amanda (Robert Mosko); step-grandchildren, Jorden, Evan and Desi (Anthony); and a host of extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Gaithersburg Church of the Nazarene, 8921 Warfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20882.