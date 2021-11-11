John Edward Moriarty, 87, of Monrovia, passed from this life on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Marguerite Moriarty. Born Sept. 23, 1934, in Taunton, Massachusetts, he was the son of John Edward Moriarty and Rose Margaret (McCaffrey).
Mr. Moriarty attended Boston University and Northeastern University. He also served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Washington, D.C., where he performed in the National Air Force Band as a percussionist.
John worked within the U.S. Federal Government, spending many years working for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, until his retirement in 2004. He was the author of many books while at the Bureau of Standards, including “War Games”. In the 1970s, Mr. Moriarty was a very active member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, was on the parish council and on a council under Cardinal Borders.
John liked model building, especially with World War II planes and ships. He enjoyed researching genealogy and history, and learning new languages, including Dutch and French.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Thomas Moriarty, and David Moriarty and his wife Karen; 21 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife’s children, Audrey Anne Sukacz and her husband Michael Wilkes, and Joanna Peloquin and her husband Michael. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Moriarty, in 2013; two sons, John Moriarty and Stephen Moriarty; as well as a daughter-in-law, Angie Moriarty.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered immediately following the visitation, Father Patrick Carrion will officiate. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.
