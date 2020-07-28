John Edward Warnock, 84, of Middletown, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Elsie Green Warnock for 63 years.
Born on March 14, 1936, in Denver, CO, he was the son of the late Jacob and Madeline (Darling) Warnock Harp. He was preceded in death this year by his sister, Pat Rae Chichester.
John graduated from Frederick High School in 1954. He served in the Navy for four years and was an equipment technician with various telephone companies for over 40 years. He loved spending time with family and was a quiet observer of the many birds and squirrels that visited his backyard. He enjoyed growing and sharing plants and tending to a small backyard garden. He was a member of the Wolfsville Ruritan Club for over 50 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Beverly Fisher (Norman) and Carol Atherly (Mike). He is also survived by grandsons, Chad Fisher, his wife Shanna and daughter Nevaeh and a daughter expected next year, Brett Fisher, his wife Ashlee and daughter Breanna and Jake Atherly, his wife Annie and daughter Leah. He will also be missed by close family friend Maisel Long.
A celebration of John's life journey will be held on Aug. 8, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 10634 Church Hill Road, Myersville, MD. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m., followed by a private graveside service at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 165, Myersville, MD 21773.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.