John Ellwood Beall

John Elwood Beall, of Woodsboro, entered into the arms of Jesus on April 5, 2021, in Punta Gorda, Florida. Born on July 16, 1941, in Laytonsville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Barry E. Beall and Geraldine Stem. John was the husband of the late Patricia Lowrey Beall, who went home to Jesus on Aug. 9, 2017.
John graduated from Damascus High School in 1960 and then joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Orlando, Florida, and Kotzebue, Alaska. Following his military service, he was employed by the United States Postal Service in Olney, Maryland, and Lowe’s Home Improvement in Frederick, Maryland. John loved and prayerfully supported his family every day, sharing his faith and love of the Lord with everyone he knew.
John will be greatly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Frank Work, of Walkersville; son and daughter-in-law, Karl and Connie Beall, of Punta Gorda; grandchildren, Joshua Work and his wife Casey Work, Casey Randall and her husband Chase Randall, Ashley Little and her husband Bradley Little, and Cassidy Beall; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Kai, Chad and Lily; brother, Jim Beall and his wife Brenda; six half-siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
A celebration of John’s life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 66 Waverly Drive, Suite 630, Frederick, MD 21701. The family will receive family and friends from 10-11 a.m. for those who wish to visit before the memorial service.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared and prayed for our loved one and our family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cornerstone Fellowship Church.