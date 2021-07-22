John Esker Mills, age 68, of Belton, Texas, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, died on July 10, 2021; he was born on May 22, 1953, in Poolesville, Maryland. John graduated from Poolesville High School, Class of 1971, and attended Frostburg State College. He began his lifelong career at T.W. Perry starting as a petty cash day laborer and retiring 47 years later as vp/partner. His happiest years were spent operating a forklift unloading box cars full of building materials and tractor trailer loads of lumber. He enjoyed going to NHRA championship racing with his buddies, hunting, fishing, antiques, auctions and yard sales, spending time with his family and friends, his dogs, and coaching sons in Little League Baseball. John had a deep faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He lovingly leaves behind his wife, C. Lynn Mills; sons, Matthew, Dan and Michael; and grandchildren, Patrick Kirk, Claire, Elise, Blake and Drake Mills, as well as Kaitling King. John is preceded in death by his parents, Esker and Oma Mae Mills; and wife, Patricia Ann (Haffner) Mills.
Visitation will be held on July 23, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Keeney Basford P.A. Funeral Home, with funeral services taking place on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 9 a.m. Interment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.