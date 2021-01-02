John F. Lyles, Jr.

John “Butch” Fletcher Lyles Jr. age 73, was granted his heavenly wings on Wednesday December 23, 2020 with his wife holding his hand and family surrounding his bed.
John was the son of the late John and Helena Lyles. John was born on July 29th, 1947 in Cedar Grove, Maryland.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Bettye Lyles of twenty-two (22) years and his two (2) daughters: Lavette Howard of Frederick, Md. and Melissa Harrison of Damascus, Md.
John also leaves six (6) grandchildren: Haagen Joppy, Joshua Joppy, Chavez Joppy (Christina), Markaela Talley, Juan Harrison Jr. (Solina) and Jailyn Harrison.
He also leaves seventeen (17) great-grandchildren and his niece/Goddaughter LaShawna “Poo” Lyles along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
He leaves two (2) sisters: Sarah Anderson (Charles) of Mount Airy, Md. and Iona Villavice (Pablo) of Damascus Md. And four (4) brothers: Robert Lyles (Barbara) of Walkersville, Md., Michael Lyles (Virginia) of Hagerstown Md., Tyrone Lyles of Damascus, Md. and Rudell Lyles of Damascus, Md.
He was educated in the Montgomery County school system.
John accepted Jesus Christ as His Lord and Savior and was baptized by the Rev. Lawrence Bryant at the Pleasant Grove Community Christian Church.
His first job at age 16 was for Donald Warfield of Damascus Md. John continued to always be productive and work diligently holding many jobs. He became employed with the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) in 1979 where he started as a laborer and it was with WSSC he retired as a heavy equipment operator.
John worked for WSSC for 23 years and upon retirement he moved to Kenbridge Va. with his wife where he was a caretaker of the family estate for his later years until his health did not allow him to continue.
John was preceded in death by his son Craig Darnell Lyles (1994), his brother Henry Lyles (2019) and parents; John Lyles Sr. (1995) and Helena Lyles (1979).
There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus Md. Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
In compliance with COVID 19 guidelines only a limited number of people will be admitted at a time, and face coverings or masks must be worn at the funeral home and at the cemetery.
Graveside service for the family will be held in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick Md. at 2 p.m. Reverend Lawrence Bryant his Pastor will be officiating
The Lyles family would like to thank you for all the calls, cards and expressions of sympathy.
Pallbearers will be: Haagen Joppy, Joshua Joppy, Chavez Joppy, Juan Harrison Jr. Kevin Anderson, Robert Lyles. Honorary Pallbearers are Charles Anderson Jr., Jonathan Lyles, Craig Lyles Jr.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com.