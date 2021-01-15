John Hamilton Fogle, 85, of New Market, died Jan. 10, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital. Born Jan. 21, 1935 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Robie Fogle and Helen Baker Fogle. He was the husband of the late Nancy Mae Fogle, who died in 2019.
He was a sheet metal machinist by trade, having worked for several companies including Westinghouse Corporation, where he stayed for 18 years. John enjoyed antique cars, working on home projects and helping his wife with landscaping and yard work. He was well known for his ability to build and fix things.
Surviving are son, Johnny Fogle, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; and a sister, Marie King, of San Antonio, Texas.
He was predeceased by sisters, Margaret Rippeon and Genevieve Hiltner; and brothers, Roy and James Fogle.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Pastor Ron Brown officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 at the funeral home.
Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people (25) in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.