John Freniere

John Charles Freniere, 73, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed from this life unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Thurmont, Maryland, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25. John will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a date that has yet to be determined. Further information is provided at staufferfuneralhome.com.
