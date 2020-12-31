John Edwards Frensilli, 56, of Ijamsville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18 at his home. He was the husband of Stephanie Frensilli. Born on Sept. 15, 1964, in Baltimore, he was the son of John Anthony Frensilli and Mary (Edwards) McGrath.
John was a 1983 graduate of Winston Churchill High School in Potomac and received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland. He worked as a systems analyst for Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority for 17 years.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his children, Nicholas John Frensilli, Alexa Janelle Frensilli, Jake Anthony Frensilli and Zachary Joseph Frensilli, as well as a sister, Elizabeth Ann Frensilli.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick County Animal Control and Adoption Center, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21702.
