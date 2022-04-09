Mr. John Francis Garner, 81, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home April 7, 2022. He was the loving husband of Jane Garner, his wife of 61 years.
Born Nov.13, 1940, in Washington, D.C., John was the son of the late Frederick and Phoebe Garner. He was an elevator mechanic by trade, and a member of the International Union of Elevator Contractors, Local No. 10, for 33 years.
In addition to his loving wife, Jane, John is survived by three daughters, Debra Garner-Allen, Ginny Whitney and Kristine Knox; a brother, Donald Garner; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be private for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.