John Granger

John Thomas Granger, 89, of Fort Gratiot, Michigan, died Thursday, July 7, 2022.
He was born June 5, 1933, in New York to the late John and Anna Ganger. He married Constance A. Blair on Nov. 1, 1958, in Frederick, Maryland.
John served in the U.S. Army. He was employed with the State of Tennessee as a worker’s compensation specialist for many years prior to retirement. He and Constance then moved to the Port Huron Area in 2006 to be closer to family. He enjoyed traveling and volunteering at the Port Huron Museum.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Constance; son, Paul (Robin) Ganger; and two grandsons, Ryan and Riley Ganger.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Deacon John Fitzmaurice and Pastor Branden Hunt will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Huron Museum. To offer condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.