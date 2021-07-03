John Grantham

Mr. John Harry Grantham, 64, of Walkersville, Maryland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born March 24, 1957, John was the son of the late Ezra L. Sr. and Helen E. Grantham of Walkersville.
He attended Walkersville High School and Frederick Community College. John is survived by his brother, Ezra Grantham Jr. and wife Deborah of Lavina, Montana; his sisters, Anne Grantham of Frederick and Jane Wenzel of Walkersville; six nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at FMH and the staff of Frederick Health Hospice.
Inurnment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick with a graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity or a church of your choice.