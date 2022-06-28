On June 8, 2022, Mr. John H. Bane III, 83, of Brunswick Maryland, was called home by his Lord and Savior. Born in Anawalt, West Virginia, he was a son of the late John H. Bane Jr. and Dorothye M. Bane.
Surviving are his three sons, John H. Bane IV, Jason H. Bane, and Joel M. Bane; one daughter, Jennifer E. Rohrer; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Pastor Joseph L. Bane, Jeffery D. Bane and Megel Kaetzel.
We extend an invitation to family and friends to join us at Jennifer's home for a celebration of John's life. We will sing, and share stories and fond memories of him. While you may definitely wear black, other colors are encouraged.
Family and friends may call John Bane at 210-417-3719 to RSVP and receive the address of the ceremony. The service will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 2 2022. Family and friends will be greeted at 1 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m.