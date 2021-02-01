John Harvey Kessler, 81, of New Windsor, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Born on Sept. 20, 1939, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Clarence Kessler and Pearl Bartlett Kessler.
John worked for 30 years for the D.C. government, retiring early to enjoy life! He loved to bowl and was a lifelong Redskins fan.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 60 years, Bonnie Kessler; daughters, Cheryl Emerson of New Windsor and Karen Johnson and husband Chip of Frederick; grandson, Brian Johnson of Brunswick; brother, David and his wife Judy of Myrtle Beach; and sister, Sally Adams of The Plains, VA. He was preceded in death by one brother, Stephen.
In light of the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in John’s memory may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Road, Westminster, MD 21157 or the charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.