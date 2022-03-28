John Hawkins

John W. Hawkins, 82, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Lorien Assisted Living in Mount Airy. He was the husband of Sarah A. Maurey Long Hawkins his wife of 25 years.
Born on June 26, 1939, in Frostburg, MD, he was the son of the late Richard James and Elizabeth Laslo Hawkins.
He was a 1961 graduate of Frostburg State University. John taught English for the Prince Georges County School System. He was a member of the Mt. Airy Kiwanis Club as well as the Midland VFD and the New Market VFD. John was a Washington Redskins fan, an accomplished photographer, enjoyed playing golf and has an extensive collection of Roy Rogers memorabilia.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children: Deborah Stevens and husband Chip of Libertytown, Rick Hawkins and wife Jessica of New Market and Kevin Hawkins and wife Hillary of Smithsburg; two step children: Pamela Long and husband Steven Rubin of Alexandria, VA and Barbara Blackwell and husband Richard of Ellicott City; eight grandchildren: Michael Joseph Stevens and wife Katie, Jen Stevens, Cassandra Donoghue and husband Taylor, Erica Hans Hawkins, Allison Hawkins, Lila Hawkins, Penelope Hawkins and Sarah Blackwell; four great grandchildren: Bailee Stevens, Aubree Stevens, Hadlee Stevens and Myles Donoghue; one nephew Todd Hochard. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Francis Hawkins and a sister Doris Hochard.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville, Mt. Airy where a celebration of John’s life will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 with Rev. Dennis Yocum officiating. Interment will follow in Frostburg Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.