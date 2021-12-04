John Henry Blank Jr., 65, of Frederick, passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 29. Born Jan. 31, 1956, he was the son of the late John Blank Sr. and Betty Blank of Frederick. He was the husband of the late Deborah Ann Blank.
Mr. Blank grew up in Frederick and was well known in the motorsports racing community. He passionately pursued his love of domestic race cars throughout his entire life.
Surviving are two sons, Kevin Blank and wife Melissa, of Frederick, and Joseph Blank and wife Misty, of Brunswick; a daughter, Tammy Blank, of Thurmont; his grandchildren, Christina Holland, Casey Holland, Koral Buck, Alissa Bosley and Mabel Blank; and his great-grandchildren, Owen and Oakley Degrange. John is survived by his sisters, Lisa Kipps and Sherry Fike; and his brother, Larry Blank.
Mr. Blank’s immediate family will be holding a private ceremony, where he will be laid to rest next to his loving wife at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.