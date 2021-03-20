John Henry Slothower, 95, a resident of Lorien, Mt. Airy, MD, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 of natural causes. He was born in Harrisburg, PA to the late Marjorie May Turck and Harry Griest Slothower. He is predeceased by his first wife of 38 years, Ione Stone Phoebis and his sister, Dorothy S. Stout.
Jack grew up in Pennsylvania in Wellsville, Mechanicsburg, and then the Masonic Children's Home in Elizabethtown. He graduated from Patton Masonic School in 1943 and went straight into the Army Air Corp and WWII. He taught pilots how to fly the planes and often commented that he flew airplanes before he had his driver's license. After the war he attended George Washington University graduating in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He did graduate study at the University of Maryland and in Engineering Administration at George Washington University.
His work career included employment at Martin Marietta/Lockheed Martin, Litton Industries/Northrop Grumman and Gould Electronics, Inc. where he used his engineering background and computer programming skills.
In his past, he enjoyed backpacking, camping, cards, word puzzles and square dancing. He also enjoyed golf, old movies and always had a jigsaw puzzle set up. He enjoyed trips with his family and playing grandpa to all of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his second wife, Wanda M. Slothower, four stepdaughters: Katherine Comert, Vivian Hunsley (Ray), Sophia Comert, Lynn Besch (Ted), niece, Diana S. Ludwig and nephew, W. Raiford Stout (Tina), twelve bonus grandchildren and eleven great- grandchildren.
A committal service will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD at a later date.