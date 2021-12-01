John Holsinger

Mr. John F. Holsinger, 83, of Sharpsburg, passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2021. He was the longtime companion of Rosa Driggers.
Born September 24, 1938 in Fauquier County, Virginia, John was the son of the late Cecil and Catherine Holsinger. Mr. Holsinger served as a Sergeant in the Maryland National Guard in the early 1960's and worked for many years at Safeway until his retirement. He also worked at United Pet Foods until their closure, and he drove a school bus for Frederick County Public Schools.
Mr. Holsinger enjoyed being outdoors with his children and grandchildren, especially camping, car races and beach vacations. He took pride in caring for his lawn.
In addition to his longtime companion, Rosa, Mr. Holsinger is survived by three daughters, Christine Daugherty & husband Steve, Tracy Shanholtz & husband Marty, and Julie Reid & husband Donald; stepdaughters, Susan Sears & husband Jerry and Myrtle Hart; stepson, Ralph Driggers; three sisters, Faye Taylor, Jane Stevens, and Nancy Tomago; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. Mr. Holsinger was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Holsinger, a brother Vernon Holsinger and a sister, Edie Holsinger, and a grandson, Steven Daugherty II.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 4th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 PM on Saturday. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.