John (Jack) Conrad Lammers, age 90, of Warrington, PA, formerly of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away suddenly due to a heart attack on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
He was born February 11, 1930 in Chester, PA to Conrad John and Florence (Ries) Lammers.
Jack served in the U.S. Navy from 1947-1956 as a cook, primarily on submarines and aboard the USS Williamsburg with his final assignment being Camp David, serving President Eisenhower. He attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
In 1956 he graduated from the Montgomery County Police Academy. As he moved through the ranks, working in every station throughout the county, he eventually attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He retired in November 1976 as Acting Chief of Police. Throughout those many years, he helped many people, made many lifelong friends and was greatly respected by all. Jack was known for his great smile, sarcastic and dry sense of humor, his cigars and Telly Savalas looks.
He is survived by his wife of 3 years, Audrey (Read) Lammers, who was his high school sweetheart 70 years ago; children John C. (Rajeana) Lammers Jr. and Pamela (Mike) Loomis; grandchildren Carlee Lammers, Casey (Taylor) Patton, and Carissa (Patrick Geisler) Medrea and great grandchildren Jack Murphy, Charleigh Patton and Owen Geisler. He was predeceased by his first wife of 50 years, Evelyn (Windsor) Lammers.
Interment will be private due to COVID 19 restrictions. An outdoor Celebration of Life will be scheduled for late Spring if COVID restrictions allow.
