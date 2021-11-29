John "Jack" Pierce Jr.

Mr. John David Pierce Jr. (Jack) age 80 of Middletown, Frederick Co., MD passed from this earth at home on November 23, 2021 in the arms of his loving wife.
Born October 2, 1941 in North Charerloi, PA Jack was the son of the late John Sr. and Helen Corbett Pierce. He is survived by one brother, George Larry Pierce of Charleroi, PA and has several nieces and nephews. The family resided in Princedale, Westmoreland Co. PA
Jack was a 1960 graduate of Rostrevor High School in Princedale, PA. He loved sports and especially excelled in football, baseball and basketball.
He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was stationed at Ft. Chaffee AK where he and his wife married. On December 24, 1969 Jack received an honorable discharge from Ft. Bliss, TX. He also was a lifetime member of the AMVETS Veteran Association.
Jack received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Hood College and was later promoted to a Chief Executive position at B.A. E. SYSTEMS, Rockville, MD His many business trips provided wonderful traveling adventures around the world for he and his wife.\Jack is survived by his wife of 57 years Carolyn Herspold Pierce, a daughter Deborah Pierce Stiles, a son David Pierce, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He enjoyed retirement and his many years of coaching little league. He took his team to participate in the Little League World Series games at Canandaigua, NY twice.
Jack and his wife enjoyed living in the country, working in their garden, orchard, greenhouse and they especially enjoyed their grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 PM on Saturday December 4 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St. Middletown. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dementia-Alzheimer’s Association.