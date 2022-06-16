John Jeffrey Miller, known to most as Jeffrey, died June 4, 2022, at the age of 68 in Frederick, Maryland.
Jeffrey was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, to Martha Louise Miller (Clark) and Robert Dale Miller on Oct. 13, 1953. He graduated from Saegertown High School in 1972 and Edinboro University in 1985 with his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts emphasizing ceramics with a minor in sculpture. He served in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1976 and was stationed in Baumholder, West Germany, as an infantryman.
After military service and college graduation, Jeffrey mainly worked as a carpenter and later a steeplejack. His most recent labor efforts were handcrafting guitars with Carroll Creek Guitars and volunteering on international missionary efforts. Jeffrey’s devout Christian faith influenced not only his travels to Haiti and Nicaragua but also his service to others in his community and those who knew him. He was an active member of the Frederick Methodist and CREDO Recovery communities.
Jeffrey was predeceased by his parents; and brother, William Miller, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his daughters, Dustie (David) Garlick, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jessica Miller (Louis Spetz), of Buffalo, New York; and his grandchildren, Katrina Summerville, Brianna Fronce, Evander Garlick, Andrew Garlick, Paige Garlick, Desiree Moyer and Caitlyn Steiner. He is also survived by the countless friends and family he gathered during his lifetime.
A memorial service will be held on June 25 at Centennial Memorial United Methodist Church (8 W. Second St.) at 2 p.m., with the Rev. George Earle officiating. The service will be streamed to accommodate those unable to attend in person. Jeffrey’s friends and family encourage donations to MD/WV Men’s CREDO Community or their local food pantries in lieu of flowers.