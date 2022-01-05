John (Johnny) Clyde Fowler’s angel wings were carved on January 1, 2022 after battling with complications from heart surgery.
Husband of wife, Linda for 50 years, he is survived by her and children John Fowler Jr. and friend, Marissa of New Market, Md; Noah Fowler and wife, Tonya of Brunswick, Md; Not by blood, but DAD all the way to Shayne Lydard and wife, Susan of Pasadena, Md; and Misty Fithian and husband, Danny of Sharpsburg, Md.
Johnny also leaves behind 15 grandchildren: Dalton, Presley, Landry, Jordan, Gabrielle, MaKenly, Grant, Dawson, Salem, Bristol, Jase, Justin, Zachary, Jesse, and Ryan, who all love their Pop Pop. Johnny also leaves behind a network of extended family and friends that throughout the years he would go out of his way to help in any way possible, whether it be physical or fiscal.
Born September 21, 1946 in Frederick, Md. to Lorene Bell Thompson and Addie Clyde Fowler, Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Shirley and three nephews, Ricky, Johnny, and Bobby.
Johnny quit school at the age of 15 to help support his family and became a self-made man at an early age. He became an accomplished and skilled mason and craftsman, specializing in brick and stone work for over 50 years. He co-founded J.J. & M Masonry and later started his own company, Rock Masonry. He was also a member of the Army Reserves serving for 9 years.
Johnny enjoyed hunting trips to Montana and fishing trips to Florida with friends. Johnny also enjoyed taking his wifey Linda on gambling trips to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Charlestown, and various other casinos around the country. Linda and Johnny also took numerous road trips and flights to many states and countries through the years, which Linda remembers fondly as the best of times. Not only did they enjoy the scenery and the places they saw, they formed a stronger bond than any cement or concrete that he used on his multiple jobs, they became more than husband and wife, they became BFFs.
Johnny also loved spending time and hosting people at his little getaway in West Virginia, called “The River”. He enjoyed the grilling, drinking his beer, taking the pontoon on the water, playing horseshoes, and just getting away from civilization for the time he was able to spend there.
After retiring, Johnny became quite proficient at wood carving, with canes being his specialty. He also enjoyed hosting poker games for friends and family in his “barn”. He also loved gathering “junk” to bring home, and working in his yard, whether it be riding his lawn mower, or splitting wood. His wood pile was his sanctuary.
Most of all, Johnny enjoyed being Santa Claus. For 20 years he donned the red suit (sometime taking Mrs. Claus and elf or two) and visited Toys for Tots, daycares, nursing homes, restaurants, and family & friend’s homes. He loved bringing smiles, cheer, and joy to everyone who saw him whether they be a toddler, a senior citizen, or any age in between.
Johnny loved and lived life to the fullest and will be sadly missed by so many people. Linda would also like to mention the following special friends of Johnny: James Stitely, Butch Walter, Tom Fisher, Frank Riley, Ricky Corum, Duke Corum (aka Old Dawg), Jim Naundorf, and Jerry Martin.
A special thanks go out to the Prayer Warriors out there. Your words and thoughts mean so much to the family. To all the neighbors, thank you for your support and kindness during this trying time, especially to Jimmy and Josh. Thank you to Frederick Health Hospice for helping us so much during our darkest days. Your compassion means so much.
The family will receive friends at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 12:00pm-2:00pm. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m.
Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Frederick Health Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.