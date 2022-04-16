John David Johnson, 58, of Middletown, Pennsylvania, formerly of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at UPMC Community Osteopathic after a brief illness.
Born April 28, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Rev. Roy and Gladys (Adams) Johnson.
Surviving are three sisters, Joanna S. Dudley, Deborah A. Anway and Judith L. Redona; two brothers, Timothy P. Johnson and James D. Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
John worked for Goodwill, Giant, Rite Aid Corporation and Penn DOT, and was a member of the Linglestown Church of God for over 35 years. He was well loved by both his roommates and support staff from Keystone Human Services.
John competed in Special Olympics when he was young, and was known for being a loving and happy guy.
A memorial service for John and his mother, Gladys, who passed away Dec. 9, 2021, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Nicarry Chapel at Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home in New Oxford, Pennsylvania.
