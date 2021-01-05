John Joseph Evich, 58, of Middletown, passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband to Carol Evich since Oct. 25, 1986. Born on April 30, 1962, in Evanston, Illinois, he was the son of Patricia (Fitzpatrick) Evich and the late Philip John Evich.
He was a 1980 graduate of Middletown High School, and he received his bachelor’s degree from Shepherd University. John worked as an analyst for the Marriott International Corporation for more than 30 years, until his retirement in 2019.
Mr. Evich and his family were members of Holy Family Catholic Community in Middletown for many years.
John was a lifelong football fan; he was an avid Notre Dame fan, and he played and coached Middletown football. He loved fishing, especially taking trips to Canada and Maine with family and friends. He enjoyed playing guitar and attending concerts with friends.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Melissa Schreiner and husband Chad, Kelsey Holler and husband Bryan, Thomas Evich and Mark Evich; siblings, Trisha and Greg Snider, Tom and Diane Evich and Cathy and Brian Johnson; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. He will also be remembered by close friend Mark Pritts and family.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held, followed by interment in Christ Reformed Church Cemetery in Middletown.
Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com