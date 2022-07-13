John Joseph Slezak, 82, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland.
Born Feb. 15, 1940, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John T. Slezak and Mary (Sokolowski) Slezak.
He was a retired music teacher with Frederick County Public Schools, having been band director at Frederick High School and West Frederick Middle School. He was also the founder and music director of the award-winning Spires Brass Band.
John was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Science degree in music education and a Master of Arts degree in trumpet performance from Carnegie-Mellon University. Prior to embarking on a teaching career, he was a member of the 2nd Army Band, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, and the 82nd Army Band in Stuttgart, Germany. Additional studies in trumpet and conducting were taken at Catholic University of America under Lloyd Geisler, principle trumpeter and associate conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra. As a trumpeter, he performed in a variety of musical groups, including the former Ted Clark Big Bank, the Hagerstown Municipal Band, and the Potomac Symphony in Hagerstown. He was also an adjunct professor of trumpet at Shepherd University, West Virginia.
During his teaching career, he earned an Innovative Teaching Award for the introduction of a high school electronic music curriculum, and a Teacher of Excellence Award from the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. He was recognized as a “Teacher Plus” by the Board of Education. The Frederick High School band program excelled under his leadership for over 20 years, having participated in music festivals from Canada to Florida.
As founder of the Spires Brass Band in 1994, John directed the band to five North American Brass Band Association championships. He also directed regular four-concert seasons at FCC, and numerous outdoor concerts, civic functions and festivals. He was recognized for his musical endeavors by the city of Frederick with a proclamation stating May 22, 2010, was “John Slezak Day,” and he was awarded a key to the city of Frederick. In a proclamation by County Executive Jan Gardner, entitled “Spires Brass Band Day” to commemorate the Spires Brass Band’s 25th anniversary, the band was recognized on May 18, 2019, for enriching the cultural life of Frederick County.
He was a member of American Legion Post 11, the Frederick Elks, FCRSPA, MRSPA, St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, and St. Vincent DePaul Society. He also served on committees celebrating the 250th anniversary of Frederick County and the city of Frederick, and the Fourth of July in Frederick. He is survived by his wife, Gail Kennedy Slezak, with whom he traveled the world extensively. They were married for 52 years.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland, at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.