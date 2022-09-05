John Kegley

John C. Kegley, 78, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed from this life Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland,

Born March 19, 1944, in Poolesville, Maryland, he was the son of the late John C. and Carrie L. (Musser) Kegley. He will be sorely missed by his beloved wife of 55 years, Nancy Culler Kegley.