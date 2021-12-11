John “Kevin” Creed, 53, of Walkersville, passed away Dec. 8, 2021.
Kevin was born July 6, 1968, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late John L. Creed and Mary Godbey. He attended Frederick Community College and Shepherd University, earning an Associate of Arts. He also served in the U.S. Army in the Old Guard, was the song leader at Ambassador Baptist Church, and played trumpet in the FCC Wind Ensemble. He enjoyed working on computers and gaming, and he loved his pets.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mary Elizabeth Creed; sister, Cheryl Creed; brother, Larry Creed; brother-in-law, Robert Eckard and wife Kim; niece, Kristen Hertsch and Gary; nephew, Michael Eckard; great-nephew, Garrett Hertsch; great-niece, Kaylin Hertsch; and furkids, Titus and Midnight.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, where inurnment will follow with military honors in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adopt a Boxer Rescue at adoptaboxerrescue.com/donate/; the Purple Heart Foundation at purpleheartfoundation.org; or the Salvation Army at salvationarmyusa.org.