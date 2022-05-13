John Wesley King, 75, died peacefully at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown May 6, 2022, of complications after knee replacement surgeries. Born Oct. 4, 1946, at Garfield, Maryland, he was the son of the late Kenneth King and Una Imogene Lewis King. He is survived by his wife, Tina Tee Sayler King, with whom he shared 51 happy years; they married Oct. 10, 1970. John is survived by his sister, Annie Marie King Kronk, widow of Aubrey Eugene Kronk, of Annapolis; his sister-in-law, Phyllis Michael King of Wolfsville, widow of brother Kenneth C. “Joker” King, who died in 2009; and their two sons, Todd King (wife Stacy Moses King and daughter Grace) and Neal King (wife Staci Sanborn King and sons, Matthew King and Ryan King), all of Wolfsville. John was a graduate of Middletown High School (class of 1964) and Hagerstown Junior College. He served in the U.S. Army, which included a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1967-1968 during the TET offensive. He retired from the U.S. Department of Defense in 1996, having served with USAHSDSA, USACEEIA-CONUS, and the Defense Information Systems Agency as a computer systems team leader and communications computer systems specialist. He enjoyed memberships in several civic and veterans’ groups, including American Legion Post 168 of Thurmont; AMVETS Post 7 of Thurmont; and Elks No. 684 of Frederick. John will be remembered for his considerable cooking skills, his sense of humor and hearty laugh, his love of animals, and his devotion to family. He will also be remembered for his commitment to Garfield United Methodist Church as a member and trustee, and longtime service as treasurer of the administrative council. He respected the Second Amendment and life membership in the National Rifle Association, as well and as his service as secretary and treasurer of the South Mountain Rod and Gun Club. An accomplished carpenter, electrician, mechanic, computer expert and general Mr. Fix-It, John will be remembered fondly by those he helped in the Wolfsville/Garfield area, and others from whom he never took a fee for his services as a notary public, general helper and good neighbor. A celebration of life service will be held at Garfield UMC, 13628 Stottlemyer Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783, on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mary Ricketts officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Garfield United Methodist Church. Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.
