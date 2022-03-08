Mr. John Edward “Bear” Kirkpatrick Jr., 67, of Hagerstown, passed away Feb. 23, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center due to complications from kidney disease.
Born Aug. 29, 1954, in Prince George’s County, Bear was the son of the late John E. and Dorothy Kirkpatrick. He worked for Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation, doing restoration work where he was a master carpenter. He was very passionate about many activities outside of work. One of his passions was being a Mason. He was associated with two lodges: Birmingham Lodge No. 188 and most recently Thurmont Lodge No. 155, where he served as a past Master Mason, past Grand Lodge Line member and past Grand Inspector.
Another passion for Bear was participating in 18th-century reenactments, which include the French and Indian War. He was a member of the Friends of Fort Frederick, and a member of the Smiling Bears. John/Bear also enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing (ducks, geese, deer and fly fishing).
Bear is survived by two nieces, Janet Snyder (Alexander and Victoria) and Barbara Kruhm (husband Phillip, Austen and Nikita); and several other relatives. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Hastings; and by the love of his life, Darlene Little.
A celebration of Bear’s life will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at Brook Hill United Methodist Church, 8946 Indian Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702. A time to gather will follow after the service in the Life Activities Center at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093, in John’s name.
As a family, we would like to extend a big thank-you to the staff at Meadow Kidney Care for their amazing support and care of John.