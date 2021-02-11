Mr. John Kwame Fortey, 73, of Frederick, Maryland, peacefully passed away at home on Feb. 8, 2021. Born in Ghana, Africa, on Oct. 2, 1947, he was the son of the late Edward Fortey and Mary Ahiaba.
John is survived by his best friend and devoted companion of 18 years, Barbara A. Barnes, of Frederick; her children, Clay Durham and Quankeiair Scott, whom he called son, and the entire Barnes family, including Paul Barnes Jr., Sheila Barnes, Leslie Barnes-Keating, husband Jim Keating, and Lisa Frost. John is also survived by his special cousin, Janet Fortey (Georgia), and family abroad including his children, Simon Fortey (Ivory Coast), Francisca Fortey (Togo) and Mary Fortey (Ghana).
John was a kind-hearted man with an infectious laugh who loved the Ravens, was an avid college basketball and soccer fan and was often seen enjoying downtown Frederick with Barbara. He was a very hard worker until he became disabled later in life. In 2016, John became a newly naturalized citizen of the United States and was able to vote for the first time.
Arrangements are being handled privately.