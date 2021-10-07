John L. Fort, age 80, of Damascus, Maryland, passed from life Oct. 1, 2021. He was born in Washington, D.C., July 11, 1941, to the late Forrest Faust Fort and the late Cora Elizabeth Phipps Fort.
He is survived by his wife, Grace; and children, Michael (C.C.), Philip (Terry), James (Deena), Susan (Jeff deceased) and John F. (Stacey). He is also survived by a sister, Mary Jean (Tommy) Poole; and a brother, Dennis (Marilyn) Fort. John is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Difference Makers Church, 11210 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus, Maryland. For those planning to attend, a mask or adequate face covering is required.
Interment will follow in Montgomery Methodist Church Cemetery, Damascus, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Catch-a-Dream by email (catchadream.org/inmemory/) or by mail (Catch-a-Dream Foundation, 2485 Ennis Road, Starkville, MS 39759).
