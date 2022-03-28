John L. Warner

John Leroy Warner, 87, of Frederick, MD, formally from Lisbon, MD, passed away March 21, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Frederick. John was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Tampa, Florida, to the late Frank and Reba Crabtree Warner.
John retired from Montgomery County government as a paid mechanic/firefighter in 1985 after 22 years of service. He volunteered with Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department where he was a life member, and served as chief for four years. During his years as a firefighter, he owned and operated his own repair shop for fire apparatus Warner’s Repair Shop. After retirement John and his wife moved to Florida where John continued his love of firefighting by becoming the chief at the Yesteryears Village. John and his wife, Lorraine, moved back to Maryland three years ago to enjoy their retirement years with their family and friends.
In addition to his parents, John is proceeded in death by his sister, Betty Crum, and her husband, Charles; brother, Louis Warner, his and wife, Nina; son-in-law, Robert Boreni; and his beloved great-grandson, Jayden L Bacon.
John is survived by his wife of 59 years Lorraine Warner, of Frederick, MD; daughter, Patti A. Boreni, of Frederick; daughter, Karen M. Cappolella, and her husband, Stephen of Frederick; three grandchildren, Ashley N. Boreni, Natasha L. Willis and Adam J. Willis; and three great -grandchildren, Braydon R. Frazier, London L. Young, and Sicily M. Cameron. He is also survived by Thomas “Tommy” Esworthy and his wife, Fran; and Lori Trout and her son, Dylan Baker, who were like his own children and grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1.
Interment will follow at Montgomery Methodist Cemetery in Damascus.
John requested that his family and friends dress in casual wear.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the following foundations:
Children’s National Medical Center, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 300,Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Frederick Health Hospice, In Memory of John L. Warner. 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences may be shared with his family the Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home website,www.molesworthwilliams.com.