John Langley Sr.

John Maurice Langley, Sr., age 83, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born Nov. 17, 1937, in Brunswick, Maryland, to C. Burton Langley and Maxine L. Phillips Langley. Mr. Langley was a member of the class of 1955 at Brunswick High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958. He retired from the Washington County Board of Education in 1993. He was a lifetime member of the Potomac Fish and Game Club in Williamsport, Maryland, the Williamsport Red Men Club, and the Williamsport Country Club in Williamsport, Maryland. Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years, Linda Benjamin Langley; his son, John M. Langley Jr. (Paula), of Middletown, Maryland; his daughter, Joni B. Patterson (Chip), of Williamsport, Maryland; five grandchildren, Zachary Langley (Rachel), of San Francisco, California, Alina Langley, of New Zealand, Mitchell Langley, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Evan Langley, of Wingate, North Carolina, and Mason Patterson of Williamsport, Maryland; his brother, Hollis Langley (Betty), of Emporium, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Doris Calhoun and Freida Bane; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. John was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; his brothers-in-law, Frederick Calhoun Sr. and Joseph Bane; and nephew, Frederick Calhoun Jr. John loved fishing and golfing, but most of all, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play lacrosse and basketball. Family and friends are welcome for a visitation on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd, in Hagerstown. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at noon at the funeral home. Rev. Jim Johnson will officiate. Interment will be at Beaver Creek Cemetery in Hagerstown. Special thanks to Hospice of Washington County’s caregivers, Mary, Tiffany and Deb. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to Bethel United Methodist Church Chewsville, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg, MD 21783, or Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
