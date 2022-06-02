John L. Ward Sr., 88, passed peacefully on May 29, 2022, at his home in Frederick, Maryland.
John was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Nassawadox, Virginia. He was the son of R.J. Ward, of Marionville, Virginia, and Margaret Savage, of Painter, Virginia.
John graduated from Central High School, Class of 1952. He is survived by his wife, Marlene Serio Ward, of Frederick, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Annis, of Wachapreague, Virginia. They were married 51 years until her passing in January 2004.
John is survived by his children, John L. Ward Jr. and wife Pamela Ward, from Urbana, Maryland, and Deborah Ward Butler and husband Richard Butler, from Olney, Maryland; and grandchildren, John Lee Ward III, Taylor Butler and Jack Butler. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kathleen Ward. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Brayden L. Ward, Mackenzie Ward, Kayleigh Ward and Alexa Ward. John is also survived by his two sisters, Mary Jane White, of Salisbury, Marylan,d and Margaret Ann Harris, of Onancock, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Sue Amy. John is also survived by his stepdaughter, Lisa Hughes and husband Jeff, and their children, Tori and Keaton Hughes. He is also survived by stepson, Michael Reardon and wife Brenda, and their children Amie, Adam and Kelly Queen. John is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
John served in the Marine Corps from 1954 to 1956 and then graduated from American University in Washington, D.C., with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1959. John worked for International Harvester until 1966, when he joined an international dealership in Germantown, Maryland. He was known as a very honest and hardworking businessperson and was a man of his word. This business became N & S Rentals (formally Norman & Staiger), which the Ward and Butler families operate today.
John loved to play golf and especially enjoyed playing with MISCA at Glade Valley Golf Course. He loved to travel with Marlene and especially enjoyed international destinations, especially Hungary, Poland, Italy and Germany. John spent his winters in Florida, where he continued doing what he loved, including eating, drinking and golfing. He was a member of the Frederick Elks Lodge 684 and American Legion Post 282 in Woodsboro, Maryland. John was an avid gardener and always shared the fruits of his labor with others. John was kind and thoughtful to everyone he met and always had a funny joke or two to share. He loved his family and spending time with them regularly.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing that will be held from 11 a.m. to noon June 3 at Doughty Funeral Home, 3117 Main St., Exmore, Virginia. Graveside services will follow immediately at noon at Belle Haven Cemetery on 15065 Lee St., Belle Haven, VA 23306. In lieu of flowers, John would appreciate any donation to the Wounded Warriors Family Support (wwfs.org) in his name.
