John Moore

Jack Moore died peacefully May 14, 2022, in his home in the Village of Cross Keys, where he had lived for several decades with his partner of 39 years, Gary Harn. Prior to living there, they had lived in the Canton section of Baltimore. They had met and lived at the Tudor Arms in Baltimore after Jack had returned to Baltimore, and later where Jack served on the board of trustees.
He also was the president of the board of directors at the church he attended for several decades, Saints Stephen and James Evangelical Lutheran Church. Of great importance to him, he was also a 32nd degree Mason and believed deeply in serving his community, and he did so in many ways over the many decades of his 88 years. He was a person who could walk into a cocktail party knowing no one and leave with 50 new friends! He was a loyal and caring friend, with many friends spanning decades, some even since childhood.
Jack graduated from City College, was president of his class, and mayor of Baltimore for a day. He was accepted into Johns Hopkins University on a full scholarship and graduated with a degree in history. He had applied to law school and planned on going, but the Navy had other ideas, and so instead, he and his new bride headed to Newport, Rhode Island, where he went to OCS and became an officer. He was then transferred to report to Moffett Federal Airfield in California, and was deployed to Japan.
When he was discharged from the Navy, he and his wife and new baby returned to Baltimore, where he would go on to earn his master’s degree in Maryland history. His dream was to go to law school and become an attorney and one day run for public office. But a young and growing little family with a baby boy now also on the way necessitated a more practical course of action so as to support them. He worked briefly for the American Heart Association before beginning a long and successful career as an executive with Xerox Corporation.
His work with Xerox also meant a move with every promotion, and he relocated with his family from Baltimore to Rochester, New York, to Kansas City, Kansas, back to Rochester, and then finally to Connecticut. After leaving Xerox, he returned to Maryland, started a small business and eventually retired into the role of a very beloved professor teaching business and marketing courses at Towson University. He enjoyed traveling, going to the symphony, oil painting, jewelry making, nature and camping, and going to the theatre.
Jack leaves behind his partner of 39 years, Gary Harn; his daughter, Valerie Dale and husband Jack; son, Jon G. Moore Sr. and wife Patti; four very beloved grandchildren, Carrie Reinhardt (Ed), Nicholas Hertges, Jon G. Moore Jr. (Kolbee) and Katharine Moore; and his most treasured great-grandchildren, Ava Reinhardt, Eddie Reinhardt, Sophia Moore and Baby Moore No. 2 (due in a matter of weeks).
His was a life well lived. He was rich in friends and in family, all of whom will remember his devotion to family, friends, service to others and to his community; and for his charming and wry sense of humor, practical jokes and occasional mischief.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Heart Association (heart.org), whose mission he very much supported!