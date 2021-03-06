Mr. John M. Mullinix Sr., 75, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his residence.
He was the husband of the late Judith E. Molesworth Mullinix, who died in 2020.
Born on June 19, 1945, in Brookeville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Meade C. and Evelyn B. Gordon Mullinix.
John was a construction superintendent and carpenter for more than 50 years.
He and his wife Judy were avid campers. John also enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as trips to Dover Downs Casino.
He is survived by his two sons, John M. Mullinix Jr. and wife Amy, of Woodbine, and Steven Mullinix and wife Jodi, of Mount Airy; five grandchildren, Caleigh Mullinix and Becca Mullinix, both of Woodbine, and Will Mullinix, Glendee Mullinix and Miley Mullinix, all of Mount Airy; a brother, Larry Mullinix and wife Dinah, of Damascus; and sister, Patti Dennison, of Anderson, South Carolina.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, Maryland, where a celebration of John’s life will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 10076, 107 S. Main St., Mount Airy, MD 21771.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mount Airy, and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.