John R. Wolfe

John Roosevelt Wolfe, age 86, near Libertytown, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born May 30, 1933 in Buckeystown, he was the son of the late John W. and Mildred Irene Etzler Wolfe. He was the husband of Edna Albaugh Wolfe, his wife of 61 years.
John served in the U.S. Army with the 6th Infantry Regiment., Co. H, in Germany during the Korean War. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 8806 of Union Bridge.
In earlier years John worked on the family farm on Dollyhyde Rd., then in 1963, he and his wife continued with the dairy farm until 1968. At that time he became employed by the State Highway Administration in Frederick County with road operations, retiring in 1995 after 27 years of service. John enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Todd L. Wolfe, and Ted R. Wolfe and wife Karen, all of Libertytown; adopted granddaughters, Jessica and Brittany Tracey and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Kennedy of Flintstone, and Nancy Burke of Union Bridge; and sister-in-law, Betty Kline of Johnsville.
Predeceased by sister, Edith Boarman and brother, Vernon D. Wolfe.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, with the Rev. Stephen Ricketts, pastor of Linganore United Methodist Church, officiating. Military interment will follow in Chapel Cemetery, near Libertytown.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Linganore Grange, c/o Brenda Ripley, 10102B McKinstry Mill Rd., New Windsor, MD 21776.
